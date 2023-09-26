Tributes
Suspect accused of firing at 3 men, threatening to kill them before driving off in Moiliili

Police are investigating an attempted murder in Moiliili.
Police are investigating an attempted murder in Moiliili.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:44 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An attempted murder investigation is underway following a shooting in Moiliili on Monday, Honolulu police said.

It happened near the intersection of King and Coolidge streets around 3:15 p.m.

According to police, a 40-year-old man pulled up to three men and fired a gun in their direction.

He also threatened to kill them all before driving off, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police know who the suspect, but he fled the scene prior to officers arriving.

