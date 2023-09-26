Suspect accused of firing at 3 men, threatening to kill them before driving off in Moiliili

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An attempted murder investigation is underway following a shooting in Moiliili on Monday, Honolulu police said.

It happened near the intersection of King and Coolidge streets around 3:15 p.m.

According to police, a 40-year-old man pulled up to three men and fired a gun in their direction.

He also threatened to kill them all before driving off, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police know who the suspect, but he fled the scene prior to officers arriving.

