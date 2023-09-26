Tributes
State, federal officials to provide update on Lahaina schools affected in Aug. 8 wildfire

As flames tore through Lahaina, search and rescue teams are marking X’s on homes to indicate...
As flames tore through Lahaina, search and rescue teams are marking X’s on homes to indicate it’s been checked for bodies or remains.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:48 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Education is expected to provide an update on Lahaina schools Tuesday morning alongside state and federal officials.

They’re expected to discuss how to temporarily replace King Kamehameha III Elementary, which was destroyed in the fire.

They’ll also talk about the process for reopening the other Lahaina schools that were impacted.

Gov. Josh Green, Schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi, state Department of Health Director Dr. Kenneth Fink, Recovery Field Office Commander Col. Jesse T. Curry and FEMA Response Coordinator for Hawaii Bob Fenton are expected to speak.

The press conference is set for 10 a.m.

Hawaii News Now will carry it live on all digital platforms.

This story will be updated.

