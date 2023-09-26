Special outreach effort aims to connect displaced Filipinos in West Maui to aid

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State officials believe as many as half of the Filipinos displaced in West Maui have not applied for federal disaster assistance.

It’s a troubling statistic — and one they hope to address.

That’s why a special resource fair was set up over the weekend to reach out to members of the Filipino community. Hundreds attended and made contact with FEMA officials. Some used translators to help — familiar faces within the Filipino community.

Thousands of people lined up at the Lahaina Civic Center for theFilipino resource fair — a partnership between the state and county and roughly 60 agencies.

Robert Fenton, FEMA regional manager, said the event was all about getting help to more people who need it.

“I’ve heard that a significant number of Filipinos have not signed up for disaster assistance and that’s why we are here today,” he said.

The resource fair even brought out top government officials like Maui Mayor Richard Bissen.

