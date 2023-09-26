Tributes
Public help sought in locating suspect accused of ramming stolen truck into occupied car

Jonathan Hewett has 9 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Kaneohe area.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:25 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a 38-year-old male suspect accused of ramming a stolen truck into a car occupied by a woman and her four children in June.

Officials said Jonathan Hewett is wanted for a $20,000 cash only bench warrant for failing to appear to a trial call on Aug. 23 relating an incident that happened on June 26 around 9:30 a.m.

Police said a woman and her four children were seated in their vehicle in the Pauoa area Hewett allegedly intentionally rammed her vehicle with a truck that was reported stolen two days before.

Hewett was later arrested for criminal property damage and unauthorized control of a vehicle.

Authorities said he has nine prior convictions and is known to frequent the Kaneohe area.

Hewett is described as Hawaiian, bald, six-feet-tall and weighing at 260 pounds.

Anyone who may have seen Hewett or has any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

