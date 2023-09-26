Students create Hawaiian language video series teaches about how to protect endangered monk seals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Kamehameha Kapalama seniors are teaching the world about Endangered Hawaiian Monk seals in a three-part Hawaiian language-narrated video series.

And if you don’t understand Olelo Hawaii, you can read subtitles.

Kamehamheha Kapalama seniors Huki Plunkett and Nohi Tabilangan are behind the video series which is focused on teaching Native Hawaiians the threats monk seals face and how to protect them.

The series “He Moʻolelo ʻĪ-lio-kai” started as an internship project with the Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center and now the girls are sharing the videos at Hawaiian immersion schools.

Check out the episodes here.

