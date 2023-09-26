Tributes
Multiple ambulances offline over the weekend amid EMS staffing shortage

(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:09 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s Emergency Medical Services said it had multiple ambulances offline over the weekend as staffing shortages continue to impact the department.

EMS officials told Hawaii News Now, nine of the Oahu’s 21 ambulances were offline during Sunday’s midnight shift.

The department says employees were out due to injuries, planned vacations and an increase in COVID illnesses.

EMS brought in private ambulances from American Medical Response Hawaii to help.

Leaders say the next class of graduating recruits should help ease the shortage.

