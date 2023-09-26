Tributes
Here’s how to order free COVID tests from the government

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:02 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Free COVID-19 tests care of the federal government are now available.

It’s a restart of a program that had been suspended since May.

Four tests are available per household.

Experts say U.S. COVID hospitalizations have been on the rise since July.

Be warned, some of the dates on the tests may show that they are expired but the USDA has extended those dates through the end of 2023.

Click here to order or call 1-800-232-0233.

