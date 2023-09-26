Tributes
Hawaii island police release dramatic body cam footage of deadly firefight

They chased him into the woods and then the man turned and he and police exchanged gunfire
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police have released dramatic body cam video from a foot chase that ended with officers fatally shooting a suspect.

Officers first responded to Keeau on Friday after a report of two brothers in a dispute.

One of them was armed and ran from police, authorities said.

The following day, police found the suspect and chased him into the woods.

Authorities said the suspect turned and fired on officers, who returned fire.

Police say the 30-year-old man who opened fire was killed. His name has not been released.

All four officers involved were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

