Hawaii energy leaders to testify on Capitol Hill on HECO’s role in deadly wildfires

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some members of Congress will be looking for answers on the Maui wildfires in a hearing on Thursday.

Among those expected to testify: Hawaiian Electric’s president and CEO, state regulators and energy officials.

The investigation was launched by Republican members of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee and the Energy, Climate, and Grid Security Subcommittee.

SPECIAL SECTION: MAUI WILDFIRES DISASTER

They sent a list of 10 questions to HECO, asking the company to explain its actions before, during and after the Aug. 8 fires.

“We must come to a complete understanding of how this disaster started to ensure Hawaii and other states are prepared to prevent and stop other deadly wildfires,” they wrote in a letter to the officials.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had visited the disaster zone earlier this month, saying it’s vital that lessons be learned in the wake of the fire.

“It’s clear we need answers into how this tragic fire occurred and what could have been done to prevent it from happening,” he said.

HECO is facing a number of lawsuits claiming that its power lines are to blame for starting the nation’s deadliest wildfire in a century. But the company pushed back, saying power lines were de-energized in the area at the time the blaze started.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.