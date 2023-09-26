First Alert Forecast: Breezy trade winds expected to persist through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to keep moderate to locally breezy trade winds in the forecast through the weekend. Passing windward and mountain showers will develop during the overnight to early morning hours in this pattern. More isolated showers are possible over leeward areas. A slight increase in these shower trends may develop from Thursday night into the weekend. The first round in moisture increases is associated with the remnants of former Tropical Depression 14E reaching the islands from late Thursday into Friday. The next round of shower enhancement will be from cloud bands associated with a former cold front that stalled out north of the state.

Surf along south facing shores will slowly trend down on Tuesday. Surf along north facing shores will trend up slightly Tuesday. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and rough into Tuesday, then potentially trending up around midweek as the trades pick up.

