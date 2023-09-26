Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Breezy trade winds expected to persist through the weekend

First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to persist through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to persist through the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:14 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to keep moderate to locally breezy trade winds in the forecast through the weekend. Passing windward and mountain showers will develop during the overnight to early morning hours in this pattern. More isolated showers are possible over leeward areas. A slight increase in these shower trends may develop from Thursday night into the weekend. The first round in moisture increases is associated with the remnants of former Tropical Depression 14E reaching the islands from late Thursday into Friday. The next round of shower enhancement will be from cloud bands associated with a former cold front that stalled out north of the state.

Surf along south facing shores will slowly trend down on Tuesday. Surf along north facing shores will trend up slightly Tuesday. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and rough into Tuesday, then potentially trending up around midweek as the trades pick up.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police are investigating after a body was found in Waikiki on Sunday night.
Unattended death investigation launched after body found in grassy median in Waikiki
Dr. Gregory Yim
In civil suit, Hawaii pediatrician accused of sexually assaulting mothers of his patients
HPD seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
Loved ones remember deadly Waianae shooting victims as police make arrest
FILE - The Capitol is seen in Washington, Sept. 20, 2021. The federal government is heading...
The federal government is headed into a shutdown. What does it mean, who’s hit and what’s next?
Kauai police vehicle
Kauai police identify hiker who died after falling 120 feet from waterfall trail

Latest News

Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
FIRST ALERT: Trade winds will bring a few showers and first week of Fall looking nice!
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected through the week
First Alert Forecast: Breezy trades with scattered showers expected through the week
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected through the weekend
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Early Weather Report - Friday, September 22, 2023
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected through the weekend