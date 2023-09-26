Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Culver’s is bringing back the CurderBurger in October

The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.
The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.(Culver's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:03 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A fan-favorite is coming back at Culver’s for a limited time next month.

The restaurant chain announced the CurderBurger will return Oct. 2 through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.

The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.

Culver’s said the burger initially started as an April Fool’s joke on social media but became a menu reality on Oct. 15, 2021 – for one day only. The new creation went over so well that the chain has brought back the item for a limited time every fall.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gregory Yim
In civil suit, Hawaii pediatrician accused of sexually assaulting mothers of his patients
HPD seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
Police arrest 18-year-old suspect in connection with deadly Waianae shooting
Honolulu police are investigating after a body was found in Waikiki on Sunday night.
Unattended death investigation launched after body found in grassy median in Waikiki
Kauai police vehicle
Kauai police identify hiker who died after falling 120 feet from waterfall trail
FILE - The Capitol is seen in Washington, Sept. 20, 2021. The federal government is heading...
The federal government is headed into a shutdown. What does it mean, who’s hit and what’s next?

Latest News

Krayzie Bone of Bones Thugs-n-Harmony performs onstage at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Jan. 5,...
Reports: Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony ‘coughing up blood,’ checks into hospital
Some members of Congress will be looking for answers on the Maui wildfires in a hearing on...
Hawaii energy leaders to testify on Capitol Hill on HECO’s role in deadly wildfires
FILE - Demonstrators walk with signs during a rally outside the Paramount Pictures Studio in...
Striking Hollywood actors vote to authorize new walkout against video game makers
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at the Presidio Tunnel Tops before the signing of a new...
California governor signs law raising taxes on guns and ammunition to pay for school safety
FILE - A Target store is seen June 29, 2016, in Hialeah, Fla. Target announced, Tuesday, Sept....
Target to close 9 stores including 3 in San Francisco, citing theft that threatens workers, shoppers