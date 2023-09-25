Unattended death investigation launched after body found in grassy median in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grisly discovery was made in Waikiki on Sunday night after a body was found in a grassy median.

According to Honolulu police, the body of the 52-year-old man was found around 6:30 p.m., just past the turnoff for Monsarrat Avenue.

Emergency crews had attempted to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A portion of Kalakaua Avenue was closed during the investigation but has since reopened.

Police have opened an unattended death case as the investigation continues.

