Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

UH football downs New Mexico State, 20-17 to close out non-conference slate

Hawaii Football
Hawaii Football(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:29 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a stagnant first half, Timmy Chang rallied the troops to beat New Mexico State, 20-17.

The University of Hawaii football closes out their non-conference schedule with a win.

The ‘Bows were held out of the endzone in the first two frames of play as the Aggies took a 17-3 lead into the locker room.

After the break the UH defense pitched a shutout while Brayden Schager and the offense started to cook.

“Yeah, it’s big, it gives us confidence, it gives us a lot of confidence.” UH quarterback Brayden Schager told reporters. “We know we can do it and the great thing is we didn’t play near a perfect game and we still came out and won, I think that’s what a good team does, they find a way to win.”

Some big time plays by local boy Koali Nishigaya and they tie things up in the fourth quarter at 17-all.

UH drives down the field and gives Matthew Shipley a chip in field goal to win it as time expired.

“It’s next kick mentality, that’s what we preach at practice.” Shipley said. “So, you know, you’re going to have bad ones, you’re going to have good ones, that’s just how it is, I mean, it’s just how you attack that next kick is, you know, what really helps you.”

Up next, the Rainbow Warriors head to the ninth island to open Mountain West Conference play against UNLV.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
HPD still searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Mililani acid attack survivor Davina Licon is sharing her story in the hopes of preventing...
Survivor of Mililani acid attack speaks out to fight against domestic violence
Hawaii County police investigating officer-involved shooting
Hawaii County police chief: Officers fatally shoot man who fired ‘indiscriminately’ on them
Honolulu Prosecutor's Office
City prosecutor: Extra measures possible to ensure impartial jury in high-profile murder case

Latest News

Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory (5) attempts to stop Miami Dolphins running back Raheem...
Tua Tagovailoa leads Miami Dolphins to historic win over the Denver Broncos, 70-20
Some rough moments early on but the UH Rainbow Warriors used a big 2nd half comeback to top New...
HNN Overtime hosts join Sunrise Weekends to breakdown UH's win against New Mexico State
A new movie highlights the 1982 basketball game that put Chaminade on the national sports map.
New film spotlights 1982 basketball game that put Chaminade on national sports map
The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ breaks down UH football’s road woes and Kahuku’s historic win