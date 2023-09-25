Tributes
Tua Tagovailoa leads Miami Dolphins to historic win over the Denver Broncos, 70-20

Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory (5) attempts to stop Miami Dolphins running back Raheem...
Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory (5) attempts to stop Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(Rebecca Blackwell | AP)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:31 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins got a monumental win over the Denver Broncos Sunday.

The Fins walloped Broncos Country, 70-20.

That is the most points scored in franchise history and just three points away from breaking the League record.

Tagovailoa went 23 of 26 for 309 yards and four touchdowns.

“That just talks about the resilience of our team.” Tagovailoa told reporters. “Although we were up, going into halftime, you know, I’m very proud of the guys and the way they continued to play, no one took their foot off the gas, everyone continued to play and, you know, that’s the result.”

Tua and the Fins travel to Buffalo next weekend to face Josh Allen and the Bills.

