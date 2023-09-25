Tradewind weather conditions aren’t leaving anytime soon

Typical trade wind conditions are expected all week long, with just a slight dip in trade wind speeds Monday. Winds will rebuild Tuesday into the moderate to locally breezy range through the end of the week. Showers will favor the usual windward and mauka areas, mainly during the overnight and early morning hours.

In surf, some waist- to chest-high waves will continue into Monday for south shores thanks to some southwest swell energy. A small north-northwest swell is on the way down, but another small north swell is possible Tuesday, followed by a modest north-northeast swell around Thursday or Friday. Choppy waves along east shores will decline a little as the trade winds decrease slightly.

For mariners, the small craft advisory has been extended until 6 a.m. Wednesday for the usual windier channel and coastal waters around Maui County and the island of Hawaii.

