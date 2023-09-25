Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Tradewind weather conditions aren’t leaving anytime soon

Trade winds will continue over the islands for the coming week.
Trade winds will continue over the islands for the coming week.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 2:32 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Typical trade wind conditions are expected all week long, with just a slight dip in trade wind speeds Monday. Winds will rebuild Tuesday into the moderate to locally breezy range through the end of the week. Showers will favor the usual windward and mauka areas, mainly during the overnight and early morning hours.

In surf, some waist- to chest-high waves will continue into Monday for south shores thanks to some southwest swell energy. A small north-northwest swell is on the way down, but another small north swell is possible Tuesday, followed by a modest north-northeast swell around Thursday or Friday. Choppy waves along east shores will decline a little as the trade winds decrease slightly.

For mariners, the small craft advisory has been extended until 6 a.m. Wednesday for the usual windier channel and coastal waters around Maui County and the island of Hawaii.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
HPD still searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Mililani acid attack survivor Davina Licon is sharing her story in the hopes of preventing...
Survivor of Mililani acid attack speaks out to fight against domestic violence
Hawaii County police investigating officer-involved shooting
Hawaii County police chief: Officers fatally shoot man who fired ‘indiscriminately’ on them
Honolulu Prosecutor's Office
City prosecutor: Extra measures possible to ensure impartial jury in high-profile murder case

Latest News

Trade Wind weather means partly sunny skies with windward and mauka passing showers drifting...
Trade wind weather continues for the next 7 days
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds are expected for the next seven days.
Trade winds dominate the coming week
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds are expected for the next seven days.
Trade wind weather conditions to dominate the coming week
Moderate to breezy trade wind are expected through the coming week.
Typical trade wind conditions for the weekend and beyond