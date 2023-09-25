State preps thousands of PPE kits as some Lahaina residents prepare to go into the burn zone

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Monday, some Lahaina residents will be allowed to go into the burn zone to see what’s left of their homes.

Those who lived in Zone 1-C, on Kaniau Road, will be allowed in from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s the first time residents will be escorted in since the Aug. 8 fires.

Residents going into the burn zone Monday will be given a bag from the Department of Health that includes things like gloves, goggles, even PPE that covers the entire body.

The personal protective equipment, also know as PPE, covers the feet all the way up to the head.

Dr. Lorrin Pang with the Maui DOH said it’s the bare minimum to ensure safety for people going into buildings. The concern is with toxic dust or soot from the August 8th fires that melted through things like TVs and walls. That soot is now believed to be lying on the ground with potential toxins.

Pang said they don’t know just how dangerous the toxic dust maybe be or the long-term health risks that come with exposure.

“They want to go in. There’s going to be dust. How much dust is too much dust, we do not know,” said Pang. “I would tell them read what happened after 9/11 . They thought there would not be long-term side effects, but the cancers show way later for people who worked that day.”

The Maui DOH hopes to have around 7,000 of the PPE bags ready by Monday.

Officials said they are getting help from the boy scouts to put them together.

Dr. Pang points out that PPE is not meant to be used more than once could do more harm than good.

