Kauai police identify hiker who died after falling 120 feet from waterfall trail
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:45 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police have identified a hiker who died after falling about 120 feet below a waterfall in Kokee last week.
Officials said the victim has been identified as 66-year-old Mark Debarr, of California.
First responders got the call about a man falling at the Waipoo Falls Trail shortly after 10:10 a.m. Friday.
The hiker apparently fell off the trail and was found below the waterfall.
Foul play is not suspected in his death.
