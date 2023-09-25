Tributes
Kauai police identify hiker who died after falling 120 feet from waterfall trail

Kauai police vehicle
Kauai police vehicle(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:45 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police have identified a hiker who died after falling about 120 feet below a waterfall in Kokee last week.

Officials said the victim has been identified as 66-year-old Mark Debarr, of California.

First responders got the call about a man falling at the Waipoo Falls Trail shortly after 10:10 a.m. Friday.

The hiker apparently fell off the trail and was found below the waterfall.

Foul play is not suspected in his death.

