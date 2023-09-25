Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘HNN Two-Minute Drill’: Things start to heat up in the ILH as the 2023 season goes on

Hawaii High School Football
Hawaii High School Football(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen and Cienna Pilotin
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:42 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was another exciting weekend of Hawaii high school football with the ILH beginning league play.

Here’s a look at some of what went down this weekend.

Damien vs. Iolani

Starting off with some afternoon action with Iolani hosting Damien on Homecoming.

This ILH Rivalry runs deep, but the Monarchs would come out strong to lead it 35-21 in the first half. Some highflying action would give the Raiders the edge in the second half, final score 63-56,.

It was a truly a high flying afternoon, both quarterbacks posted 7 touchdowns and over 400 yards each, but it was Iolani’s CJ Villanueva that celebrated homecoming with a win.

Campbell vs. Farrington

The boys from Ewa Beach went out to Kalihi friday night for a Campbell-Farrington matchup.

The Sabers put up 300 more yards on offense than the Govs. Led by Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele’s 3 T-D’s and he ran one one in himself.

Campbell moves to 6-1 with a final score of 42-13.

Punahou vs. Kamehameha

The night cap saw two long time rivals collide on the top of the hill as Kamehameha hosted Punahou.

The Warriors at an unblemished 4-0 coming in while the Buff ‘N Blue were coming off of a loss to campbell.

The Sons of Oahu played with a chip on their shoulder. The defense kept KSK out of the endzone while Ty McCutcheon was slinging it with 319 yard and 2 TDs.

Punahou opens ILH play with a 31-3 win.

Here’s a look at some of the other scores in week five.

Friday

Week 7 Friday
Week 7 Friday(Hawaii News Now)

Saturday

Week 7 Saturday
Week 7 Saturday(Hawaii News Now)

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
HPD still searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Mililani acid attack survivor Davina Licon is sharing her story in the hopes of preventing...
Survivor of Mililani acid attack speaks out to fight against domestic violence
Hawaii County police investigating officer-involved shooting
Hawaii County police chief: Officers fatally shoot man who fired ‘indiscriminately’ on them
Honolulu Prosecutor's Office
City prosecutor: Extra measures possible to ensure impartial jury in high-profile murder case

Latest News

Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory (5) attempts to stop Miami Dolphins running back Raheem...
Tua Tagovailoa leads Miami Dolphins to historic win over the Denver Broncos, 70-20
Hawaii Football
UH football downs New Mexico State, 20-17 to close out non-conference slate
Some rough moments early on but the UH Rainbow Warriors used a big 2nd half comeback to top New...
HNN Overtime hosts join Sunrise Weekends to breakdown UH's win against New Mexico State
A new movie highlights the 1982 basketball game that put Chaminade on the national sports map.
New film spotlights 1982 basketball game that put Chaminade on national sports map