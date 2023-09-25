Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

GRAPHIC: Florida officials identify woman whose body was found in alligator’s mouth

Ja'Marcus Bullard said he was walking to a job interview when he passed a waterway and saw a massive alligator with a human torso in its mouth. (Source: WFTS)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:13 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARGO, Fla. (Gray News) – Officials in Florida have identified the woman whose body was found inside the mouth of an alligator on Friday afternoon.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 41-year-old Sabrina Peckham.

Ja’Marcus Bullard told WFTS he was walking to a job interview when he passed a waterway and saw a massive alligator with a human torso in its mouth. He immediately called the police.

Deputies responded to McKay Creek near Ridgecrest Park around 1:50 p.m. Friday. With the help of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the male alligator – which was nearly 14 feet long – was “humanely killed and removed from the waterway,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered the rest of Peckham’s remains from the water.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said anyone who has a concern regarding an alligator in the area should call their Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
HPD still searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
Hawaii County police investigating officer-involved shooting
Hawaii County police chief: Officers fatally shoot man who fired ‘indiscriminately’ on them
September 23, 2008 was the last time Kawehi Moku hard her sister, Marlo's voice.
15 years have passed since Marlo Moku went missing, but loved ones aren’t giving up hope
Mililani acid attack survivor Davina Licon is sharing her story in the hopes of preventing...
Survivor of Mililani acid attack speaks out to fight against domestic violence
The double-hulled canoe and its crew will be escorted by the Coast Guard and greeted by a...
Hokulea crew arrives in San Francisco for first time in 28 years

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump stands on stage before speaking at a Concerned Women for...
Trump argues First Amendment protects him from ‘insurrection’ cases aimed at keeping him off ballot
Private First Class Elmore Archie Bellamy celebrated his 100th birthday in Longs, South Carolina.
Centenarian celebrating milestone birthday says to always be prepared
Launiopoko Beach Park in Lahaina had been closed since the Aug. 8 fire as damage and debris...
Popular West Maui beach reopens after crews clear damage, debris from wildfires
Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey on Monday addressed the corruption charges brought against him.
Democratic Sen. Menendez says cash found in home was from his personal savings, not bribe proceeds