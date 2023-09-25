Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Breezy trades with scattered showers expected through the week

First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected through the week
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected through the week(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:15 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure system far northwest of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to keep moderate to locally breezy trade winds in the forecast through the week. Passing windward and mountain showers will develop during the overnight to early morning hours in this pattern. More isolated showers are possible over leeward areas. A slight increase in these shower trends may develop from Thursday night into the weekend.

Surf along south facing shores will remain up through Tuesday due to a fresh, long-period southwest swell that is filling in. Surf along north facing shores will remain above flat levels through much of this week. A small north pulse is due on Tuesday. Moderate, rough surf along east facing shores may drop slightly on Monday, then increase around mid-week due to strengthening of the trade winds.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
HPD still searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
Hawaii County police investigating officer-involved shooting
Hawaii County police chief: Officers fatally shoot man who fired ‘indiscriminately’ on them
September 23, 2008 was the last time Kawehi Moku hard her sister, Marlo's voice.
15 years have passed since Marlo Moku went missing, but loved ones aren’t giving up hope
Mililani acid attack survivor Davina Licon is sharing her story in the hopes of preventing...
Survivor of Mililani acid attack speaks out to fight against domestic violence
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized

Latest News

Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
FIRST ALERT: Trade winds will bring a few showers and we are saying hello to Fall
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected through the weekend
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Early Weather Report - Friday, September 22, 2023
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Pleasant conditions with slightly stronger winds expected through Friday
First Alert Forecast: Pleasant conditions with slightly stronger winds expected through Friday