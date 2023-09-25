First Alert Forecast: Breezy trades with scattered showers expected through the week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure system far northwest of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to keep moderate to locally breezy trade winds in the forecast through the week. Passing windward and mountain showers will develop during the overnight to early morning hours in this pattern. More isolated showers are possible over leeward areas. A slight increase in these shower trends may develop from Thursday night into the weekend.

Surf along south facing shores will remain up through Tuesday due to a fresh, long-period southwest swell that is filling in. Surf along north facing shores will remain above flat levels through much of this week. A small north pulse is due on Tuesday. Moderate, rough surf along east facing shores may drop slightly on Monday, then increase around mid-week due to strengthening of the trade winds.

