Celebrating passion for STEM at the 15th Annual Hawaii Geek Meet

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A gathering of geeks took over Magic Island at Ala Moana Beach Park today celebrating diverse STEM passions with hands-on activities and demonstrations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ryan Ozawa, organizer of Hawaii Geek Meet, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends and shared how the event evolved from a few enthusiasts to dozens of groups 15 years later.

“I consider it like a geek village. It’s like visiting a small town where little neighborhoods are made up of sustainability groups, technology groups and cosplayers. It’s just great to bring your kids, your family and wander around,“ Ozawa said.

The event featured tech startups, gaming groups, astronomy enthusiasts, LEGO builders, drone pilots, educators and other groups.

“A lot of people are surprised to know that some of these passionate interests even exist at this meet,” Ozawa said.

The local meetup started in 2018 to create a family friendly event about STEM and where individuals from all walks of life can geek out.

For more information, visit HawaiiGeek.com.

