Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Celebrating passion for STEM at the 15th Annual Hawaii Geek Meet

Joining HNN Sunrise Weekend to tell us more is organizer and tech expert Ryan Ozawa
By Lili Hurd and Annalisa Burgos
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:22 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A gathering of geeks took over Magic Island at Ala Moana Beach Park today celebrating diverse STEM passions with hands-on activities and demonstrations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ryan Ozawa, organizer of Hawaii Geek Meet, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends and shared how the event evolved from a few enthusiasts to dozens of groups 15 years later.

“I consider it like a geek village. It’s like visiting a small town where little neighborhoods are made up of sustainability groups, technology groups and cosplayers. It’s just great to bring your kids, your family and wander around,“ Ozawa said.

The event featured tech startups, gaming groups, astronomy enthusiasts, LEGO builders, drone pilots, educators and other groups.

“A lot of people are surprised to know that some of these passionate interests even exist at this meet,” Ozawa said.

The local meetup started in 2018 to create a family friendly event about STEM and where individuals from all walks of life can geek out.

For more information, visit HawaiiGeek.com.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
HPD still searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Mililani acid attack survivor Davina Licon is sharing her story in the hopes of preventing...
Survivor of Mililani acid attack speaks out to fight against domestic violence
Hawaii County police investigating officer-involved shooting
Hawaii County police chief: Officers fatally shoot man who fired ‘indiscriminately’ on them
Honolulu Prosecutor's Office
City prosecutor: Extra measures possible to ensure impartial jury in high-profile murder case

Latest News

Hoola Na Pua says disasters can lead to an increase in trafficking of youth in affected...
Disasters can make children more vulnerable to exploitation. A Hawaii nonprofit’s call as Maui recovers
FILE - A man walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP...
Passes available for Lahaina residents who homes burnt down to reenter the restricted disaster area
Brush fire near Dillingham Airfield suspends airport operations as HFD helicopters perform...
Brush fire near Dillingham Airfield suspends airport operations as HFD helicopters perform water drops
HFD responded to fire at an abandoned bowling alley in Moiliili, 2 weeks after same building...
HFD investigators find second fire at abandoned bowling alley intentionally set