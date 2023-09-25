Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Brush fire near Dillingham Airfield suspends airport operations as HFD helicopters perform water drops

Brush fire near Dillingham Airfield suspends airport operations as HFD helicopters perform...
Brush fire near Dillingham Airfield suspends airport operations as HFD helicopters perform water drops(Mattew lacceh)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 3:40 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire in Waialua on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the fire broke out before 3 p.m., and the fire is approximately the size of 1.5 football fields.

HFD officials say the fire is just mauka of Dillingham Airfield — this caused the airfield to suspend airport operations as HFD helicopters perform water drops on the fire.

So far, no word yet on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
HPD still searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Mililani acid attack survivor Davina Licon is sharing her story in the hopes of preventing...
Survivor of Mililani acid attack speaks out to fight against domestic violence
Hawaii County police investigating officer-involved shooting
Hawaii County police chief: Officers fatally shoot man who fired ‘indiscriminately’ on them
Honolulu Prosecutor's Office
City prosecutor: Extra measures possible to ensure impartial jury in high-profile murder case

Latest News

HFD responded to fire at an abandoned bowling alley in Moiliili, 2 weeks after same building...
HFD investigators find second fire at abandoned bowling alley intentionally set
September 23, 2008 was the last time Kawehi Moku hard her sister, Marlo's voice.
15 years have passed since Marlo Moku went missing, but loved ones aren’t giving up hope
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 10 p.m. news broadcast from...
Terry Hunter reviews A HAUNTING IN VENICE
FILE - A man walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP...
Passes available for residents to reenter Lahaina