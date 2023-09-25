Brush fire near Dillingham Airfield suspends airport operations as HFD helicopters perform water drops
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 3:40 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire in Waialua on Sunday afternoon.
Officials say the fire broke out before 3 p.m., and the fire is approximately the size of 1.5 football fields.
HFD officials say the fire is just mauka of Dillingham Airfield — this caused the airfield to suspend airport operations as HFD helicopters perform water drops on the fire.
So far, no word yet on what caused the fire.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
