Trade wind weather continues for the next 7 days

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First Alert Weather: Stable weather conditions continue to bring Hawaii great weather for your weekend and beyond. Currently moderate to locally breezy trade winds across the island chain early this morning. Partly to mostly cloudy across the state, with cloud coverage the greatest over windward and mauka areas. Scattered to numerous showers moving into windward slopes and coasts, with some of these showers making it into leeward communities as well. Main short term focus revolves around trade wind trends and rain chances. We are tracking Tropical Depression 14-E far in the East Pacific; still some 2000 miles east of Hilo, Hawaii and will not be affecting our weather.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

The current small southwest swell will continue to spread over the area today. This southwest swell energy combined with a lingering southeast trade wind swell will likely maintain small surf along south facing shores early this week. There is a small north-northwest swell producing a small bump in surf heights along exposed north and west facing shores through early tomorrow. In addition, a small north swell may arrive around Tuesday, followed by a modest NNE swell from Thursday through Friday. East facing shores will continue to have rough conditions due to the strong and breezy trade winds.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST with Guy Hagi and team. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now. And on weekend mornings with Billy V & weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.