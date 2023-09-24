Tributes
Trade wind weather conditions to dominate the coming week

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds are expected for the next seven days.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:35 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds are expected to continue for the next several days with only some minor changes in strength. The winds will weaken slightly around Monday, and then build back up again by Tuesday, remaining locally breezy through the end of the week. Scattered passing showers will ride the trade wind flow, especially during the nighttime and morning hours.

In surf, south shores will see some waves generated by southwest swell energy combined with a lingering southeast swell, with slightly higher (occasional waist to chest-high sets) on Sunday. A small north-northwest swell will bump wave heights a bit for north and west shores. Rough and choppy waves generated by the trade winds will continue for east shores. There’s also a small craft advisory in effect for the usual windier coastal and channel waters around Maui County and the island of Hawaii.

Hawaii News Now- Jennifer Robbins