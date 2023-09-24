Tributes
Passes available for residents to reenter Lahaina

FILE - A man walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP...
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 1:31 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County announced last week that the Lahaina disaster area restrictions will be lifted for owners and residents with vehicle passes starting Monday.

You can apply for a vehicle pass to enter Lahaina from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Two vehicle passes will be available per property owner or rental dwelling.

PPE or personal protective equipment will be provided.

Those with vehicle passes will be able to enter Zone 1-C, Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A re-entry vehicle pass will be required at a checkpoint. Two vehicle passes will be available per property owner, and two vehicle passes will be available per rental dwelling.

For details on reentry to impacted areas, safety information for returning to your property, and more, visit www.mauirecovers.org.

