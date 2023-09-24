Hokulea crew arrive in San Francisco for first time in 28 years

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Legendary voyaging canoe Hokulea arrives at San Francisco’s Aquatic Park Cove Sunday with a special ceremony.

The canoe’s arrival marks a significant milestone — it’s the first time in 28 years that Hokulea has visited the Bay Area.

This is the next stop on the canoe’s four-year circumnavigation of the Pacific called the Moananuiākea Voyage.

The double-hulled canoe and its crew will be escorted by the Coast Guard and greeted by a flotilla of outrigger paddling canoes, a San Francisco fire boat, and various other water vessels.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on Hawaii News Now’s Youtube and Facebook page Sunday from 9 a.m. Hawaii time (noon PST) to 1:30 p.m. Hawaii time (4:30 p.m. PST).

To keep track of the Hokulea’s progress, visit the official website here, which provides real-time updates and insights into the voyage.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.