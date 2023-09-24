Tributes
Hawaii County police investigating officer-involved shooting
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:52 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Police have confirmed that there has been an officer-involved shooting Saturday.

Hawaii County Police say they cannot confirm the exact location as they are still gathering information and investigating.

Hawaii County Police will be holding a press conference on Saturday evening.

This story will be updated.

