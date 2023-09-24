Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

18th annual Nisei Veterans Memorial Service honors WWII fallen heroes at Punchbowl

The 100th Infantry Battalion Club 100 members hold an annual memorial service to remember and...
The 100th Infantry Battalion Club 100 members hold an annual memorial service to remember and honor those who perished during World War II.(Hawaii News Now)
By Lili Hurd
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:05 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The public is invited to honor the Nisei solders who fought in WWII on Sunday, Sept. 24, with a special memorial service at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.

Volunteers decorated grave stones with flowers today in preparation for the 18th Annual Nisei Veterans Memorial Service. The ceremony runs from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. with gates opening at 8 a.m. and a wreath laying by the Rotary Club of Honolulu.

Volunteers can also help clean up graves on Monday starting at 8:30 a.m.

Entertainment will be provided by the Royal Hawaiian Band, Junior ROTC cadets and the Celtic Pipes and Drums of Hawaii.

The memorial service began to honor Sgt. Shigeo Joe Takata of the 100th Infantry Battalion, who was the first Japanese American soldier killed during WWII. He was also awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for his bravery.

Last year’s event included a memorial speech delivered by Brendan Burns who is the grandson of the late Governor John A. Burns.

For more information, visit nvlchawaii.org.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Mililani acid attack survivor Davina Licon is sharing her story in the hopes of preventing...
Survivor of Mililani acid attack speaks out to fight against domestic violence
Honolulu Prosecutor's Office
City prosecutor: Extra measures possible to ensure impartial jury in high-profile murder case
HPD seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
HPD seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured

Latest News

Attendees can taste the best of local flavors, make crafts, and enjoy multiple stages of...
Aloha Festivals’ 69th annual Waikiki Hoolaulea showcases Hawaiian food, culture
Maui’s economy is struggling. Here are 5 simple things businesses say you can do to help
Maui’s economy is struggling. Here are 5 simple things businesses say you can do to help
Car crash causes downed pole, power outage, partial road closure on North Shore
Car crash leaves 500 customers without power in Kahuku; Kamehameha Highway contraflowed
HFD's new fire trucks were given Hawaiian names and blessed in a traditional ceremony Monday.
HFD responding to building fire in Moilili; street closure in effect