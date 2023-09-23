Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ breaks down UH football’s road woes and Kahuku’s historic win

The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin
The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:02 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the newest edition of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen, Davis and Cienna Pilotin are back as the 2023 football season chugs along!

The crew breaks down the University of Hawaii’s road loss to Nationally ranked Oregon and their upcoming home game against New Mexico State.

Plus a look at Kahuku football’s historic win over 2022 National Champion St. John Bosco of California.

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

Subscribe to ‘HNN Overtime’ wherever you get your podcasts:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday by the Waipahu off-ramp on the H1 Freeway...
Motorcyclist, 21, dies following crash on H-1 Freeway near Waipahu
Chinatown's Nam Fong closing after more than three decades in business.
After 35 years in business, a popular Chinatown eatery prepares for its final days
Tiannah Iida, 40
Kauai woman accused of aiding murder suspect who was on the run
Gov. Josh Green offered updates on wildfire recovery in a news conference on Thursday.
Governor pledges West Maui’s reopening to tourists won’t displace wildfire evacuees

Latest News

Major golf tournament will return to West Maui in 2024
Rainbow Wahine Volleyball
Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens Big West Conference play at home against CSU Bakersfield, CSUN
Donated cleats from NFL Quarterback Marcus Mariota
Hawaii’s Marcus Mariota donates gear to Lahainaluna’s football team
Kahuku plays St. John Bosco
With upset victory, Kahuku’s Red Raiders soar to 9th best high school football team in US