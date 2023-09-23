New film spotlights 1982 basketball game that put Chaminade on national sports map

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Attendees of the Hawaii International Film Festival will get an early first look at a new documentary chronicling legendary basketball coach Merv Lopes and his Chaminade Silverswords.

It’s called “Merv and the Miracles.”

Back in 1982, the Chaminade Silverswords — a tiny then-NAIA college in Hawaii with only 800 students — beat the no. 1 ranked Virginia Cavaliers at the Maui Invitational.

The game is known as the “Greatest Upset Never Seen” because it was not broadcast on TV.

The movie, which will be directed by Christopher Makoto Yogi, will feature never-before-seen archival footage and present-day interviews.

The panel conversation will take place during the opening weekend of the upcoming Hawaii International Film Festival on Oct. 14.

