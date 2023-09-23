Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

New film spotlights 1982 basketball game that put Chaminade on national sports map

A new movie highlights the 1982 basketball game that put Chaminade on the national sports map.
A new movie highlights the 1982 basketball game that put Chaminade on the national sports map.(Chaminade University)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:37 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Attendees of the Hawaii International Film Festival will get an early first look at a new documentary chronicling legendary basketball coach Merv Lopes and his Chaminade Silverswords.

It’s called “Merv and the Miracles.”

Back in 1982, the Chaminade Silverswords — a tiny then-NAIA college in Hawaii with only 800 students — beat the no. 1 ranked Virginia Cavaliers at the Maui Invitational.

The game is known as the “Greatest Upset Never Seen” because it was not broadcast on TV.

The movie, which will be directed by Christopher Makoto Yogi, will feature never-before-seen archival footage and present-day interviews.

The panel conversation will take place during the opening weekend of the upcoming Hawaii International Film Festival on Oct. 14.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday by the Waipahu off-ramp on the H1 Freeway...
Motorcyclist, 21, dies following crash on H-1 Freeway near Waipahu
Chinatown's Nam Fong closing after more than three decades in business.
After 35 years in business, a popular Chinatown eatery prepares for its final days
Tiannah Iida, 40
Kauai woman accused of aiding murder suspect who was on the run
Gov. Josh Green offered updates on wildfire recovery in a news conference on Thursday.
Governor pledges West Maui’s reopening to tourists won’t displace wildfire evacuees

Latest News

To do its work, Habitat Leeward depends heavily on its store in Campbell Industrial Park....
An Oahu organization is tackling the housing crisis, one home at a time. But it needs your help
An iPad autographed by Steve Jobs is up for auction.
Steve Jobs gifted a Hawaii dentist with a signed iPad. Now, it’s up for auction
Despite billions of dollars in donations and government resources, advocates say distribution...
Resource fair aims to connect Lahaina's Filipino community with much needed aid
Many survivors have been eagerly awaiting their chance to get back to their homes in the burn...
Lahaina residents pick up entry passes into burn zone as updated missing persons list is released