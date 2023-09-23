Tributes
Car crash leaves 500 customers without power in Kahuku; Kamehameha Highway contraflowed

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:56 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A car crash caused a downed pole, power outage, and a road closure on North Shore Saturday, officials say.

Department of Transportation officials say there is a partial closure of Kamehameha Highway as lanes are contraflowed.

Hawaiian Electric says 490 customers are without power in the Kahuku area.

HECO officials say crews are onsite for repairs.

The details of the crash are still being determined.

This story may be updated.

