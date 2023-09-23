Car crash leaves 500 customers without power in Kahuku; Kamehameha Highway contraflowed

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A car crash caused a downed pole, power outage, and a road closure on North Shore Saturday, officials say.

Department of Transportation officials say there is a partial closure of Kamehameha Highway as lanes are contraflowed.

Hawaiian Electric says 490 customers are without power in the Kahuku area.

110p: ~490 customers without power in the Kahuku area. Crews on site for repairs. Outage due to a motor vehicle accident. One lane contra-flowed fronting Kawela Beach Park. Estimated restore time: 5p. Mahalo for your patience. #OahuOutage #HiTraffic — Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) September 23, 2023

HECO officials say crews are onsite for repairs.

The details of the crash are still being determined.

