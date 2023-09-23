1 man dead, another critically injured from an alleged shooting in Waianae

Tributes
1 man dead, another critically injured from an early morning shooting in Waianae(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:53 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One man is dead, and another is critically injured from an alleged shooting in Waianae early Saturday morning.

According to Honolulu EMS, the incident happened at the Waianae Boat Harbor. Officers were called out there just before 1 a.m.

Officials say a man believed to be about 30 years old was critically wounded and brought to the hospital by paramedics.

EMS says a 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information on a possible suspect has been released.

This story may be updated.

