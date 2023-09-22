Major golf tournament will return to West Maui in 2024

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Sentry golf tournament will return to Kapalua in January, according to an announcement from the PGA Tour Thursday.

The tour’s commissioner has been in contact with Gov. Josh Green following the deadly wildfires.

“When moments like this happen, this is when we’re at our best,” PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said, in a statement.

An update regarding the playing of The Sentry at the Plantation Course at Kapalua on Maui in January 2024.



Officials hope the tournament can provide a “source of inspiration” for Maui — and a way to boost the local economy.

The announcement comes just about a week after organizers of the Maui Invitational announced it’s decision to relocate to Oahu.

