Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Report: Recovery taking shape on Maui, but disaster’s economic toll will linger for years

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina(DVIDS)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:48 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new UH report underscores the economic toll of devastating wildfires on Maui, estimating the island lost more than $13 million in visitor spending each day in the weeks following the disaster.

The good news: The beginnings of a tourism recovery are already taking shape.

“Central and South Maui resorts will be the first areas to see substantial recovery,” the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization said, in the new report.

“The planned Oct. 8 reopening of unaffected West Maui resort areas will restart tourism in the region, although we expect recovery there to be gradual.”

Economists say by the end of the year, Maui visitor arrivals will likely reach about 50% of their 2022 levels and 80% by the end of 2024. “Gains will be gradual ... because of continued temporary housing needs and lingering reluctance of some travelers,” UHERO said.

The disaster has triggered mass layoffs.

Maui’s unemployment rate is forecast to soar to about 11% in the fourth quarter. And economists say it likely won’t dip below 4% until late 2026.

To see the full UHERO report, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday by the Waipahu off-ramp on the H1 Freeway...
Motorcyclist, 21, dies following crash on H-1 Freeway near Waipahu
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Chinatown's Nam Fong closing after more than three decades in business.
After 35 years in business, a popular Chinatown eatery prepares for its final days
Tiannah Iida, 40
Kauai woman accused of aiding murder suspect who was on the run
Dept. of the Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney
Deputy prosecutor fired amid misconduct concerns that could impact high-profile criminal cases

Latest News

White crosses are being erected in the hillside above fire-ravaged Lahaina.
MPD’s newest list of those missing following Lahaina disaster includes 22 names
Ocean Safety installed a new two-person tower on Thursday, replacing the old one-person tower.
Ocean Safety installs new 2-person lifeguard tower at Magic Island
A Boeing 747 aircraft landed at Kahului International Airport earlier this week, filled with 30...
Boeing 747 flies into Kahului with 30 tons of emergency supplies for Maui
Kory Yoshio Maeda, 41, of Hilo
Prosecutors: 41-year-old Hilo man charged with 11 drug crimes