Prosecutors: 41-year-old Hilo man charged with 11 different drug crimes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 41-year-old Hilo man is facing a slew of charges following a drug bust last Wednesday, officials said.

Prosecutors said Kory Yoshio Maeda is charged with 11 different drug crimes, including attempted distribution of a dangerous drug.

Authorities said last Wednesday, South Hilo Patrol officers executed several narcotics search warrants during a traffic stop on Hawaii Island.

In Maeda’s truck, investigators found over 10 gross grams of meth, 16 oxycodone pills, 14 fentanyl pills, cocaine, heroine, various drug paraphernalia and $4,600 in cash.

Maeda made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Monday afternoon and is due back in court on Oct. 4.

His bail was maintained at $185,000.00.

Maeda’s most serious charge — attempted promotion of a dangerous drug in the first degree — carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

