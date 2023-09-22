Tributes
Prosecutors: 41-year-old Hilo man charged with 11 different drug crimes

Kory Yoshio Maeda, 41, of Hilo
Kory Yoshio Maeda, 41, of Hilo
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:03 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 41-year-old Hilo man is facing a slew of charges following a drug bust last Wednesday, officials said.

Prosecutors said Kory Yoshio Maeda is charged with 11 different drug crimes, including attempted distribution of a dangerous drug.

Authorities said last Wednesday, South Hilo Patrol officers executed several narcotics search warrants during a traffic stop on Hawaii Island.

In Maeda’s truck, investigators found over 10 gross grams of meth, 16 oxycodone pills, 14 fentanyl pills, cocaine, heroine, various drug paraphernalia and $4,600 in cash.

Maeda made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Monday afternoon and is due back in court on Oct. 4.

His bail was maintained at $185,000.00.

Maeda’s most serious charge — attempted promotion of a dangerous drug in the first degree — carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

