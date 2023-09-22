Tributes
Presidnet Biden approves additional disaster aid for Lahaina response, recovery

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden participate in a blessing ceremony with the...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden participate in a blessing ceremony with the Lahaina elders at Moku'ula as they visit areas devastated by the Maui wildfires, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:55 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Biden on Friday made more disaster assistance available to Hawaii, pledging to cover 100% of the costs of debris removal in Lahaina over a 180-day period. Additional disaster assistance was also made available for other key costs.

Special Section: Maui Wildfires Disaster

“This determination was made due to the significant costs Maui County and Hawaii would otherwise bear for emergency protective measures related to sheltering survivors and distributing necessities including food and water,” a White House official said.

“This step comes as part of President Biden’s commitment to do everything in his power to help support Maui’s immediate and long-term recovery from the tragic fires.”

Debris removal in Lahaina is set to begin following work to remove hazardous materials.

Officials have said the work is expected to take more than a year.

