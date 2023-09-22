Ocean Safety installs new 2-person lifeguard tower at Magic Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An extra lifeguard will now be watching over Magic Island.

Ocean Safety installed a new two-person tower on Thursday, replacing the old one-person tower.

It’s located near the entrance of the Ala Wai Harbor across the channel from the Ala Moana Bowls surf spot.

As part of an islandwide project, the city has now replaced 10 towers in three years.

There are still 32 to go.

