Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Ocean Safety installs new 2-person lifeguard tower at Magic Island

Ocean Safety installed a new two-person tower on Thursday, replacing the old one-person tower.
Ocean Safety installed a new two-person tower on Thursday, replacing the old one-person tower.(@honoluluoceansafety/Instagram)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:03 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An extra lifeguard will now be watching over Magic Island.

Ocean Safety installed a new two-person tower on Thursday, replacing the old one-person tower.

It’s located near the entrance of the Ala Wai Harbor across the channel from the Ala Moana Bowls surf spot.

As part of an islandwide project, the city has now replaced 10 towers in three years.

There are still 32 to go.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday by the Waipahu off-ramp on the H1 Freeway...
Motorcyclist, 21, dies following crash on H-1 Freeway near Waipahu
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Chinatown's Nam Fong closing after more than three decades in business.
After 35 years in business, a popular Chinatown eatery prepares for its final days
Tiannah Iida, 40
Kauai woman accused of aiding murder suspect who was on the run
Dept. of the Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney
Deputy prosecutor fired amid misconduct concerns that could impact high-profile criminal cases

Latest News

A Boeing 747 aircraft landed at Kahului International Airport earlier this week, filled with 30...
Boeing 747 flies into Kahului with 30 tons of emergency supplies for Maui
Kory Yoshio Maeda, 41, of Hilo
Prosecutors: 41-year-old Hilo man charged with 11 drug crimes
The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement held its annual convention in Las Vegas in June.
Census shows majority of Native Hawaiians now live outside of Hawaii
The Vierra ohana is not going back to their property to say goodbye. They're going back to say,...
‘We’re gonna rebuild’: Residents brace for emotional return to Lahaina