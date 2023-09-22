NAMI Hawaii offers free programs for youth mental health

HONOLULU (HI Now) - NAMI Hawaii Programs are for people whose lives have been affected by mental illness. Through our free programs you’ll meet other families affected by mental illness of their loved ones or people living in recovery from mental illness. We come together, in a safe, confidential, and comfortable setting, to share our struggles, promote hope and build a better tomorrow for our loved ones and for ourselves. NAMI Hawaii is committed to offering community-focused education, support, and advocacy programs for family caregivers and individuals living in recovery from mental illness.

For more information, visit namihawaii.org.

