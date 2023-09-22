MPD’s newest list of those missing following Lahaina disaster includes 22 names

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The newest list of people unaccounted for following the Lahaina wildfire includes 22 names, down from 31 last week.

Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 97.

Authorities have spent weeks whittling down the list of unaccounted for — from thousands shortly after the disaster to hundreds and then to dozens.

Special Section: Those We Lost in Lahaina

Maui police say the 22 individuals on the newest list all have missing persons reports attached to them. Those with loved ones who are unaccounted for but not on the list are encouraged to contact MPD immediately, file a formal report and submit DNA to help with identification.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said he is hopeful that every one of the victims of the devastating wildfire that destroyed Lahaina town will be officially identified.

To see the newest list of the missing, click here.

