Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

MPD warning public of phone scammers pretending to be police officers

HNN File Image / Maui Police
HNN File Image / Maui Police(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:28 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Police Department is warning of a new phone scam targeting residents.

In a recent instance, someone claimed to be from the Hawaii County Sheriff’s Department and demanded money for unpaid parking tickets.

Police say the scam caller would tell recipients that they have unpaid fees that will become a warrant if they do not pay. Do not believe it.

The Department of Public Safety says it will never ask for payments over the phone or electronically.

Authorities advising the public to stay vigilant and look out for emails, phone calls or texts from individuals claiming to represent a business or government entity that requests money through an app transfer or solicits gift card purchases.

Here are some tips to keep in mind:

  • Do not provide any information to the caller
  • Do not ask them to verify their identity because they’ll most likely provide an official-sounding name and title
  • Do not contact the email/number that’s being given. Instead, contact the organization directly through its official website.

If you’ve been contacted or provided payment, call 911 or MPD’s non-emergency line at (808)244-6400.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday by the Waipahu off-ramp on the H1 Freeway...
Motorcyclist, 21, dies following crash on H-1 Freeway near Waipahu
Chinatown's Nam Fong closing after more than three decades in business.
After 35 years in business, a popular Chinatown eatery prepares for its final days
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Tiannah Iida, 40
Kauai woman accused of aiding murder suspect who was on the run
Dept. of the Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney
Deputy prosecutor fired amid misconduct concerns that could impact high-profile criminal cases

Latest News

File photo of police lights
Investigation underway after 24-year-old woman suffers critical burns in Kalihi
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
The Vierra ohana is not going back to their property to say goodbye. They're going back to say,...
‘We’re gonna rebuild’: Residents brace for emotional return to Lahaina
Gov. Josh Green offered updates on wildfire recovery in a news conference on Thursday.
Governor pledges West Maui’s reopening to tourists won’t displace wildfire evacuees