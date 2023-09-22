Tributes
Motorist uses truck during chase to help police catch robbery suspect

A good Samaritan helped police arrest a robbery suspect following a chase through South Los Angeles. (KABC)
By KABC staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:05 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (KABC) - A good Samaritan helped police arrest a robbery suspect following a chase through South Los Angeles.

The pursuit started Thursday afternoon with the suspect trying to lose police by switching streets and even driving on a sidewalk at one point to bypass congestion.

That’s when another driver rammed into the front of the suspect’s car, pinning it in traffic.

The driver wasn’t hurt.

Police were able to get the suspect to climb out of the car through a window. He was then arrested.

Copyright 2023 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

