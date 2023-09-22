Lahaina families anxiously wait to see firsthand what they lost

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Images show there is not much left of Michael “Mika” Vierra’s childhood home off Kaniau Road and Aa Street in Lahaina.

He and his family will be among the first allowed back to their properties next week.

Thousands have been waiting for the chance to find closure by seeing firsthand what they lost to last month’s wildfires.

Mika says they are ready to return.

“They’ve lived in their Wahikuli house since 1974. They’re one of the first houses to be built over there. We had pictures of all the dirt and they’re like one of the only houses. But I mean, we lost that in the fire,” said Mika.

Mika is a 2001 Lahainaluna High School graduate. He moved to Utah in 2003 for college. That’s where he met his wife, and they had three beautiful children.

Although Utah is where he lives, Lahaina is home.

He was in Utah when the fire broke out.

“I’m trying to call my parents. There’s no phone coverage. There’s no electricity, none of that stuff. I called every 20 minutes,” Mika said.

“They posted some aerial footage, and I was telling my wife, I said, ‘Jess! The house is gone!’”

Mika got on the very next flight home to look for them.

“My grandma on my mom’s side lived in Honokowai, and in my mind, I was thinking if they got out, that’s where they would go, and I found them there! I found them in Honokowai Marketplace, and I mean, the feeling that they’re okay… was amazing,” he said holding back tears.

Mika’s family not only lost their home, their vehicles, and all their belongings, but his mom lost her three businesses on Front Street.

“Mom’s store is Leola’s of Hawaii. She opened the first one in 1969. 872 Front Street. Kinda right across from Bubba Gump’s, where the Bubba Gump’s used to be, and then she opened another store kind of down the ways by where the Maui Built store used to be, and then she had a store at the Pioneer Inn.”

Even though photos show there’s not much left of their home, the Vierras are hoping to find some life, and some healing.

“For over 40 years we had these plumeria trees that went around our house, and every day my dad would pick plumeria flowers and make lei to sell in mom’s store,” Mika said. “So, one thing we really want to do is we’re hoping is if any of those trees survived, if we can cut off a branch, and replant it for when we build a house.”

For Mika and his family, they’re not going back to say goodbye…

“We’re for sure gonna rebuild. We’re not leaving.”

… it’s a hui hou.

Mika says there is a fundraising marathon in Utah this Saturday, September 23rd. It was meant to benefit him and his family because of all that they lost. However, Mika said he and his family have decided to donate 100% of the proceeds to other Lahaina families.

“There’s so much more people who are in worse situations than we are,” he said.

If you want to donate, click here.

