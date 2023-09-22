Investigation underway after 24-year-old woman suffers critical burns in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a suspect in connection to an attempted murder investigation opened after they say a 44-year-old male suspect critically burned a 24-year-old woman on Thursday.

The incident happened in the Kalihi area around 4:30 p.m.

HPD said the woman was taken to the hospital due to the severity of her burns.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived on the scene, authorities said.

No other information was released by police.

This is a developing story. Updates will be made when more information becomes available.

