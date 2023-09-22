Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Investigation underway after 24-year-old woman suffers critical burns in Kalihi

File photo of police lights
File photo of police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:02 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a suspect in connection to an attempted murder investigation opened after they say a 44-year-old male suspect critically burned a 24-year-old woman on Thursday.

The incident happened in the Kalihi area around 4:30 p.m.

HPD said the woman was taken to the hospital due to the severity of her burns.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived on the scene, authorities said.

No other information was released by police.

This is a developing story. Updates will be made when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday by the Waipahu off-ramp on the H1 Freeway...
Motorcyclist, 21, dies following crash on H-1 Freeway near Waipahu
Chinatown's Nam Fong closing after more than three decades in business.
After 35 years in business, a popular Chinatown eatery prepares for its final days
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Tiannah Iida, 40
Kauai woman accused of aiding murder suspect who was on the run
Dept. of the Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney
Deputy prosecutor fired amid misconduct concerns that could impact high-profile criminal cases

Latest News

Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
The Vierra ohana is not going back to their property to say goodbye. They're going back to say,...
‘We’re gonna rebuild’: Residents brace for emotional return to Lahaina
Gov. Josh Green offered updates on wildfire recovery in a news conference on Thursday.
Governor pledges West Maui’s reopening to tourists won’t displace wildfire evacuees
Local Hawaiian leaders worry about a loss of Hawaiian identity.
US Census shows majority of Native Hawaiians now live outside of Hawaii