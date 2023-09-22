Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected through the weekend

By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:11 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure far to the north of the islands will keep breezy trades blowing for the next couple of days. As the high moves away to the west this weekend, the trades will weaken a bit, but remain locally breezy. A subtropical ridge building far north of the islands early next week will reinforce the trades. Weak upper level disturbances northeast of the islands will keep trade wind showers more active than usual for the next few days, but still favoring windward and mauka locations, during the nights and mornings.

The current small long-period south-southwest swell will ease Friday into the weekend, and will be followed by a similar southwest pulse Sunday. Surf along north and west facing shores may increase slightly over the weekend as a medium-period north-northwest swell arrives. Rough surf along east facing shores will remain essentially unchanged through Saturday, followed by a slight decline Sunday and Monday.

