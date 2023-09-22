City partners with community school to offer new GED and career preparation programs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is partnering with the Waipahu Community School for Adults to offer two new work and career preparation programs.

Eligible applicants may enroll in these programs at no cost.

Classes will be held in-person at the Department of Community Services, WorkHawaii Division office in the Dole Cannery Office Building, Suite 700.

The first program covers work readiness skills such as digital literacy, soft skills, and career planning. This two-week program is held Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon.

The course kicks off next month.

The second program is for GED preparation.

It covers the four subjects covered by the GED test and prepares adult students to attain a Hawaii Adult Community School Diploma.

Classes are held over the course of four seven-week sessions, every Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon, with an additional timeslot offered 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. as needed.

Enrollment for both programs is ongoing.

For more information on scheduling and program eligibility requirements, call WorkHawaii at (808) 768-5701 or fill out the online WorkHawaii Program Interest Form.

