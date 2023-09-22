Tributes
After 35 years in business, a popular Chinatown eatery prepares for its final days

Chinatown's Nam Fong closing after more than three decades in business.
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:28 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A long time butcher shop in Chinatown, famous for their roasted meats, is hanging up the “closed” sign for good.

After 35 years, the owner of Nam Fong says he’s ready to retire.

Chiu Tsun has been cutting up and serving up succulent Hong Kong style meats on Mauna Kea street in Chinatown since 1988.

“I work almost 36 years already. I think that’s enough,” said Tsun.

Fans of Nam Fong love their roast pork, suckling pig, char siu, shoyu chicken and roast duck.

“It’s such an iconic Chinese establishment for roast duck and anything roasted. I’ve been coming here since I was a kid,” said longtime customer Kendrick Wong.

“They have the best shoyu chicken in the state. It’s a big loss, but you know, we’re happy for him, but it’s going to be hard to find good Chinese food,” said Sara Tompkison.

The new chapter brings mixed emotions for Tsun.

“I am a little bit sad.. yeah...” he said.

Tsun says almost every day for the past 35 years, he’s been getting up at two in the morning to hand roast meats over an open fire. All that hard work led to success, but he says he missed out on a lot of family time.

“He’s waiting to enjoy New Year and Christmas time with the kids and stuff. Which he missed it for 30 something years,” said Dee Guo, Tsun’s wife.

With news spreading that Nam Fong is closing, everyone’s rushing to get their order in.

Tsun will do one final chop this Sunday. It’s also his 64th birthday and he’ll be getting the best gift ever.

“He’s never taken a trip longer than 10 days, so he wants to try and have a long trip,” said Tsun’s son, Dominic Tsun.

There is hope that Nam Fong will live on. The shop is for sale and Tsun says he will divulge and pass on all of the original recipes to the new owner.

