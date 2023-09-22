2 separate crashes on Likelike Highway causes rush hour traffic jam

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two separate crashes on Likelike Highway caused a major traffic jam during rush hour on Thursday.

The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m.

Both crashes involved multiple cars and they happened inside the Wilson Tunnel, heading toward Kaneohe.

Lanes were closed for more than hour and traffic stretched out along the highway.

There were no reports of any major injuries.

This story will be updated.

