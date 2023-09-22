Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

2 separate crashes on Likelike Highway causes rush hour traffic jam

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:52 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two separate crashes on Likelike Highway caused a major traffic jam during rush hour on Thursday.

The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m.

Both crashes involved multiple cars and they happened inside the Wilson Tunnel, heading toward Kaneohe.

Lanes were closed for more than hour and traffic stretched out along the highway.

There were no reports of any major injuries.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday by the Waipahu off-ramp on the H1 Freeway...
Motorcyclist, 21, dies following crash on H-1 Freeway near Waipahu
Chinatown's Nam Fong closing after more than three decades in business.
After 35 years in business, a popular Chinatown eatery prepares for its final days
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Tiannah Iida, 40
Kauai woman accused of aiding murder suspect who was on the run
Dept. of the Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney
Deputy prosecutor fired amid misconduct concerns that could impact high-profile criminal cases

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected through the weekend
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Early Weather Report - Friday, September 22, 2023
Kory Yoshio Maeda, 41, of Hilo
Prosecutors: 41-year-old Hilo man charged with 11 different drug crimes
HNN File Image / Maui Police
MPD warning public of phone scammers pretending to be police officers
File photo of police lights
Investigation underway after 24-year-old woman suffers critical burns in Kalihi