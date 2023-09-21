Tributes
Woman accused of rendering assistance to murder suspect on the run

Tiannah Iida, 40
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:20 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police have arrested a 40-year-old woman in connection with the Chris Santos manhunt investigation, officials announced Thursday.

KPD says Tiannah Lida was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first-degree hindering prosecution. Police believe that Lida rendered assistance to Santos while he was on the run by providing money, transportation, weapons and disguises to help him avoid apprehension.

She faces up to five years in prison.

Authorities said anyone else who is found to have assisted Santos will be held accountable “to the full extent of the law.”

Santos was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 17 at Kekaha Beach Park, ending a 10-day manhunt.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to contact KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711 or the General Crimes Lieutenant at 808-241-1683.

