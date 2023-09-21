Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Winning numbers drawn for $672 million Powerball jackpot

The Powerball jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 26 consecutive...
The Powerball jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 26 consecutive drawings.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:06 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $672 million, the 10th-largest in the lottery’s history. It is also the third-largest jackpot of the year.

The jackpot’s cash value is $320.5 million, if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday are 16, 27, 59, 62, 63 and 23.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 26 consecutive drawings, though several people have won smaller prizes, including dozens of prizes worth $1 million or more.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kapolei High School
Teen, woman seriously injured after disturbance at Kapolei High School
Hilo couple’s journey from health battles to happily ever after
A Hilo couple’s journey from health battles to happily ever after
Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Their homes and businesses were destroyed in Lahaina, but mortgage payments are still due
Charles Nahale lived on Front Street in Lahaina and returned to his burned home shortly after...
Ahead of tourism reboot, some Lahaina fire victims are told they’ll have to move
Amid calls for accountability, Maui’s mayor steers clear of spotlight and avoids news conferences

Latest News

Cooler waters in the Eastern Pacific are helping to prevent storm formation.
Hawaii is past peak of hurricane season, but experts warn it only takes one
The Federal Reserve keeps the rates unchanged but signals the likelihood of another hike this...
Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged but signals likelihood of another hike this year
But it's also signaled it would raise interest rates again.
Midday Newscast: The Fed tries a different approach to cooling inflation
FILE - Oscar Pistorius gestures, at the end of the fourth day of sentencing proceedings in the...
Oscar Pistorius is eligible for parole after serving half of his murder sentence, new documents say