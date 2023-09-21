Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

In wake of devastating wildfire, experts propose new sources of water for parched West Maui

Existing reservoirs and irrigations ditches could convey water from new sources to West Maui.
Existing reservoirs and irrigations ditches could convey water from new sources to West Maui.(CWRM)
By Daryl Huff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:15 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The West Maui water shortage is part of the reason for the devastating wildfire in Lahaina — and has caused huge division in the community.

Now state officials are proposing at least part of the solution.

The fallow fields of invasive grasses above Lahaina may have been where the deadly fires began, but even before that they were symptoms of an environment starving for water.

At an emotional meeting of the water commission Tuesday, Water Commission Hydrologist Ayron Strauch gave a chilling description of the ongoing drought.

“Essentially, we are in a new climate pattern,” he said.

One example is Kau’aula Stream, which sustains taro farms as well as irrigation for luxury homes above Launiupoko. Strauch told the commission the diversion for irrigation may have to stop.

“There is not sufficient water ... to meet all of these uses,” he said.

But Strauch also presented a potential solution: Expand plans for the county’s new wastewater recycling system by repurposing and restoring reservoirs, pipelines and ditches to make the recycled water for irrigation available across West Maui.

The plan would also bring drinkable water from two high-mountain tunnels into the county system.

Land and Natural Resources Chair Dawn Chang said she asked the commission staff to look into new sources of water after the fires.

“We came up with the idea but we really want the county to implement,” Chang said. “Because we really want them to be the end users and distributor.”

Chang said a funding ask could be added to the state’s request for disaster relief funding from congress. and Commission Member Neil Hannahs was ready to sell the idea to funders, including FEMA, insurance companies and philanthropic organizations.

“If they could see the impact of investment being a real long term improved use of water,” he said, “and mitigation of the risk for wildfire because you have more land less land in fallow.”

The plan would also have the support of environmentalists who support traditional farming and have fought for reuse of wastewater instead of injecting into the ground...and polluting the ocean.

Earthjustice Attorney David Henkin called the plan a “win-win.”

“This recycled water is a very valuable resource for irrigation, and it’s also very harmful to the reef,” Henkin said. “So let’s keep it off the reef and reuse it.”

The plan would also need approvals by the legislature and the county, and would involve purchases and potentially condemnation of private irrigation assets, and is only part of the solution. So it won’t bring a quick end to West Maui’s water battle.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kapolei High School
Teen, woman seriously injured after disturbance at Kapolei High School
Hilo couple’s journey from health battles to happily ever after
A Hilo couple’s journey from health battles to happily ever after
Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Their homes and businesses were destroyed in Lahaina, but mortgage payments are still due
Charles Nahale lived on Front Street in Lahaina and returned to his burned home shortly after...
Ahead of tourism reboot, some Lahaina fire victims are told they’ll have to move
Amid calls for accountability, Maui’s mayor steers clear of spotlight and avoids news conferences

Latest News

Cooler waters in the Eastern Pacific are helping to prevent storm formation.
Hawaii is past peak of hurricane season, but experts warn it only takes one
The Federal Reserve keeps the rates unchanged but signals the likelihood of another hike this...
Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged but signals likelihood of another hike this year
But it's also signaled it would raise interest rates again.
Midday Newscast: The Fed tries a different approach to cooling inflation
They say they're on track to bring that number down to 80 next year.
Honolulu Police say they're aware of 100 active gamerooms across the island